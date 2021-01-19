'Despite being together for 8 years, I don’t think Ranveer knows everything about me': Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently opened up on her upcoming projects in 2021 and how life has been post-marriage with husband and actor Ranveer Singh.
Padukone, who appeared on the latest issue of Femina magazine spoke about what attracted her to Ranveer.
Singh, who is touted as the entertainment powerhouse is not really the same all the time, said Deepika, who asserted that they've been together for eight years and are still discovering each other.
"We started off not as lovers but close friends, who connected at some level, even though we are very different people.”
“So, even today, I don’t think he knows everything about me, and I can’t say I know everything about him,” she added.
However, when it comes to work, this power couple like any other discusses with each other but doesn’t interfere in their individual professional decisions.
She said, “Of course, if he’s had a hard day or I’ve had a hard day or if things are not going well, or even if they are going well, we’ll definitely share with each other, talk and guide each other, but, at the end of the day, the final decision is one’s own.”
On work front, Deepika has 2021 jam-packed with multiple projects after being MIA for a year since her January 2020 release ‘Chhappak’.
Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled next which stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Then there’s ‘Pathan’, an action film which reunites her with Shah Rukh Khan.
She will also feature in Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.
Deepika had also announced the remake of Anne Hathaway’s movie ‘The Intern’, which originally had Rishi Kapoor, but given the actor’s demise last year, the makers will re-work on their cast.
The leggy lass has also signed an action adventure film ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan, and will be producing and starring in the ‘Mahabharata’ film as Draupadi.