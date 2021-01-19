'Despite being together for 8 years, I don’t think Ranveer knows everything about me': Deepika Padukone

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently opened up on her upcoming projects in 2021 and how life has been post-marriage with husband and actor Ranveer Singh.

Padukone, who appeared on the latest issue of Femina magazine spoke about what attracted her to Ranveer.

Singh, who is touted as the entertainment powerhouse is not really the same all the time, said Deepika, who asserted that they've been together for eight years and are still discovering each other.

"We started off not as lovers but close friends, who connected at some level, even though we are very different people.”

“So, even today, I don’t think he knows everything about me, and I can’t say I know everything about him,” she added.