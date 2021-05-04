Designer Anand Bhushan pledges to never work with Kangana Ranaut, says 'we do not support hate speech'

Hours after the suspension of Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle, designer Anand Bhushan has said that he will never work with the actor again.
In an official statement, Bhushan said that their brand has decided to remove Kangana's images from their social media and pledged to never work with her.
"In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future," read the statement.
"We as a brand do not support hate speech," it said.
The designer shared the statement with the caption: "Do the right thing."
Earlier on Tuesday, reacting to the suspension of the 'Queen' actor's account, the designer tweeted: "Skin care hack."
In her recent tweets, the star had demanded President's rule in West Bengal after Mamata Banerjee-led TMC defeated BJP in the recent elections in the state.
Taking to her Twitter handle, the National Award-winning actor used demeaning words against Mamata. In a series of controversial tweets, Kangana also called her an "unleashed monster".
According to a Twitter spokesperson, Kangana's account was constantly provoking anger and violence, which was diminishing the value of global public conversation on the platform.
The Twitter rules under which the 'Manikarnika' star's account has been blocked states, "Twitter's purpose is to serve the public conversation. Violence, harassment and other similar types of behaviour discourage people from expressing themselves and ultimately diminish the value of global public conversation. Our rules are to ensure all people can participate in the public conversation freely and safely."
Reacting upon the same, Kangana in an official statement, said, "Twitter has only proved my point they are Americans and by birth, a white person feels entitled to enslave a brown person, they want to tell you what to think, speak or do, fortunately, I have many platforms I can use to raise my voice including my own art in the form of cinema but my heart goes out to the people of this nation who have been tortured, enslaved and censored for thousands of years and still there is no end to the suffering."
Few minutes after the news of her account suspension broke, she took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional video message, calling the move as "death of democracy."
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)