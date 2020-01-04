Desi JLo: Malaika Arora welcomes 2020 with Jennifer Lopez look

New Delhi: Malaika Arora posted a look inspired by Jennifer Lopez on her social media account on Saturday and her fans showered praises on her desi J-Lo looks.

The style icon welcomed the new year as she dropped a couple of super-stylish photographs of hers from the latest photoshoot on Instagram. In these photos, the actress opted for a beige dress replete with sequin work. Her dress had a steep neckline with bishop sleeves and an inverted-V hem.

The 46-year-old, whose effortless glamour is untouched by the march of time, delighted her followers as she shared three such photographs on Instagram on Saturday that swayed the Internet away.