'Depression ka dhanda chalane wale': Kangana's team slams mental health crusader Deepika Padukone

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case took a new turn on Tuesday, after his father Krishna Kumar Singh filed an FIR accusing the late actor's 'girlfriend' actress Rhea Chakraborty and five others for abetment to suicide. Amidst this, Kangana Ranaut's team once again launched a Twitter thread and called out the Bollywood mafia and Mumbai Police. The team also took a jibe at actress Deepika Padukone in a recent tweet.
The tweet of Ranaut's team read: "Mumbai Police is exposed big time, Sushant’s family said they don’t trust them, also Bollywood’s “repeat after me”gang, depression ka dhanda chalane wale should be remanded @deepikapadukone"
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The Mumbai Police had confirmed that the actor committed suicide, adding that investigations were underway. Reports suggest that Rajput had been dealing with depression in recent times, and his suicide has sparked a conversation about mental health issues.
Taking cues from her own experience, actor Deepika Padukone has been posting mental health messages for people struggling with depression and other issues.
Padukone has long been a mental health champion, and has even spoken out about her own battle with depression. A few years ago she had revealed that she had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.
She also founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015. According to its website the organisation "aims to reduce the stigma, spread awareness and change the way we look at mental health".
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)