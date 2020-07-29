'Depression ka dhanda chalane wale': Kangana's team slams mental health crusader Deepika Padukone

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The Mumbai Police had confirmed that the actor committed suicide, adding that investigations were underway. Reports suggest that Rajput had been dealing with depression in recent times, and his suicide has sparked a conversation about mental health issues.

Taking cues from her own experience, actor Deepika Padukone has been posting mental health messages for people struggling with depression and other issues.

Padukone has long been a mental health champion, and has even spoken out about her own battle with depression. A few years ago she had revealed that she had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression.

She also founded The Live Love Laugh Foundation in 2015. According to its website the organisation "aims to reduce the stigma, spread awareness and change the way we look at mental health".