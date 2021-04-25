'Delusional woman': Tweeple slam Swara Bhasker for tweet on Pakistan’s solidarity with India over COVID-19 crisis

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 wreaking havoc in India, actor Swara Bhasker has recently said that it’s heartwarming to see the outpouring of love by Pakistan.
Earlier today, Swara said that it is heartwarming to see Pakistani civil society and social media reach out in solidarity and kindness to India, during this devastating time.
Check her tweet here:
Earlier on Saturday, Swara also thanked former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar after he urged his fans in Pakistan to come forward and help India in tackling the ongoing coronavirus cases.
"India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. Its a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other's support," he tweeted along with a video.
To this, Swara replied, "Thank you Shoib Akhtar ji for the kind words and gesture of humanity! Deeply appreciated."
The Veere Di Wedding actor is now receiving flak for praising Pakistan’s solidarity with India.
"Go to padosi home for permanently. We Indians don't need Pakistani padosi," a user commented.
"We are so thankful that we’d like you to permanently join them in their efforts in Lahore. You go girl," wrote another user.
"Disgrace. Where are you when a man in uniform dies at the border? Bada dil it seems rubbish. Delusional woman," read a comment.
"Pakistani common people do not have any enmity. But politicians and people like you spoil the atmosphere through social media," another user wrote.
"What has Pakistan given? Genuine question. What can our cash strapped neighbor do to help us," read another comment.
Earlier, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said that both the countries must fight this global challenge confronting humanity together.
Meanwhile, Swara has been staying with her family in Delhi ever since the outbreak of the last year.
On the professional front, Swara started off the first schedule of her next, Jahaan Chaar Yaar last month in Lucknow along with Shikha Talsania, Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra.
Her co-star Meher also tested positive for COVID-19 following which the film’s shoot was suspended and the crew underwent tests.
Swara has also written two scripts, one of which is ready, and she wishes to take it on floors post Jahaan Chaar Yaar. She will also be seen in SheerKorma.
