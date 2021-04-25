'Delusional woman': Tweeple slam Swara Bhasker for tweet on Pakistan’s solidarity with India over COVID-19 crisis

Earlier on Saturday, Swara also thanked former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar after he urged his fans in Pakistan to come forward and help India in tackling the ongoing coronavirus cases.

"India is really struggling with Covid-19. Global support needed. Health care system is crashing. Its a Pandemic, we are all in it together. Must become each other's support," he tweeted along with a video.

To this, Swara replied, "Thank you Shoib Akhtar ji for the kind words and gesture of humanity! Deeply appreciated."