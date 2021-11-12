Delhi NCB SIT records Aryan Khan's statement in Navi Mumbai in drugs-on-cruise case

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's statement is currently being recorded at Belapur RAF camp in Navi Mumbai in the drugs-on-cruise matter.

According to ANI, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday informed that the statement is being carried out by Delhi NCB SIT.

Earlier today, Aryan reached the office of the NCB in Mumbai to mark his weekly presence, as mandated by the bail conditions of the Bombay High Court.

Last week Aryan skipped the summons of the special investigation team of the central agency which is now probing the case, citing 'slight fever'.

A Special Investigation Team of the NCB arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi to formally take over the probe into the rave party aboard a cruise ship and other cases.

Meanwhile, Aryan has been keeping away from the limelight since he was granted bail last month.

He was arrested in a drug bust on October 3 by the NCB and was later sent to Arthur Road jail on October 8. Aryan had to spend almost three weeks in prison and the Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan on October 28.

As per the NCB guidelines, Aryan is expected to make an appearance at their office every Friday as part of the bail conditions.

Published on: Friday, November 12, 2021, 06:44 PM IST