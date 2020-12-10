Delhi health minister thanks Shah Rukh Khan for donating Remdesivir injections; fans say 'king for a reason'

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday thanked Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan for donating 500 Remdesivir injections, used in treatment of COVID-19 patients, saying it came at a time "when it was needed the most".
The Union Health Ministry in its Clinical Management Protocols for COVID-19 has allowed the use of Remdesivir for restricted emergency purposes in patients in the moderate stages of the COVID-19 disease under "investigational therapies".
Jain tweeted on Thursday: "We are extremely thankful to Sh. @iamsrk and @MeerFoundation for donating 500 Remdesivir injections at a time when it was needed the most we are much obliged for the support extended by you during the time of crisis."
After the tweet garnered attention of Twitterati, they hailed the Bollywood superstar for his gesture.
A user wrote, "@iamsrk The Angel looks after silently not saying it aloud. Because his intent is to help people not to promote. So he just keeps doing it privately in Allah's name. He didn't keep any set budget for Covid situation he just kept giving wherever he saw people in need."
"Still donating because situation is not yet normal completely. Doesn't donate only for show off. King for a reason. Stanning @iamsrk makes you a better person," wrote another.
A comment read: ".@iamsrk the silent savior. #ShahRukhKhan The best giver.. he gives in ways that are thoughtful and courteous and he isn't worried about receiving something in return. Blessings to all who help selflessly."
Check out some of the reactions here: