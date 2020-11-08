Delhi HC to hear plea against Republic TV, Times Now by 34 Bollywood producers, bodies on Nov 9

The Delhi High Court will hear on Monday a petition filed by four Bollywood associations and 34 producers to seek a restraint on Republic TV and Times Now channels from making or publishing what they dubbed as "irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory" remarks against Hindi film industry and its members.

The matter is listed before the court of Justice Rajiv Shakhdar.

The plea had also sought to restrain the news channels from conducting "media trials" of Bollywood personalities and interfering with their right to privacy.

The petitioners also urged the court that the defendants abide by the Programme Code under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, and to withdraw, recall and take down all defamatory content published by them against Bollywood.