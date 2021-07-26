Delhi HC allows Sushant Singh Rajput's father to approach single judge over release of film

The Delhi High Court Monday granted liberty to father of Sushant Singh Rajput to approach the single judge with his grievances surrounding the release of a film purportedly based on the late Bollywood actor's life.

A bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Tawant Singh said the parties were "free to advance their stand" before the single judge in view of the fact that the film -- 'Nyay: The Justice' --now stood released on a digital platform.

The division bench was hearing the appeal filed by Rajput's father Krishna Kishore Singh against the single-judge order refusing to stay the release of the film.

"Contentions of the appellant (Krishna Kishore Singh) will be examined in the background of the film that is available on Lapalap Original website", the division bench said while disposing of the appeal.

It clarified that in case the makers of the film were going to bring any changes to it, information would be given to Singh who would be at liberty to approach the single judge if so advised.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for the late actor's father, argued that the makers had committed fraud and perjury as they made a "completely false statement on oath" pertaining to the release of the film on June 11.

The senior advocate said that the video uploaded on the digital platform had 72-minute content missing from it and was merely "an assortment of shooting" which could not be called as releasing the film.

The bench said Singh would be at liberty to filed review of the single-judge order on these grounds if he comes to the view that there was a fraud.

Senior Advocate Chander Lall, appearing for the filmmaker, responded that the actor's father could not act as a judge of the quality of the film.