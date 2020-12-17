Delhi Gharana maestro Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan passes away

Delhi Gharana exponent Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan passed away on Thursday morning following a cardiac arrest, a family member said.

He was 66.

"He collapsed suddenly during the morning prayer today, and we took him to a nearby hospital in Daryaganj. He was declared brought dead. The doctor said he had had a cardiac arrest," the maestro's son-in-law Imran Khan told PTI.

A custodian of the Delhi gharana, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan was best known for his versatile renditions in various genres of Indian classical music, including 'thumri', 'dadra', as well as 'bhajans' and 'ghazals'.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took to Twitter to mourn the vocalist's death.

Posting a photograph of the artiste, he wrote, "The khalifa of Dilli Gharana, Ustad Iqbal Ahmed Khan is no more. An unmatched repository of Delhi's rich musical history & a generous guru, he will be missed by all. Condolences to his disciples & family."