Delayed by COVID-19 striking NCB officer, Bollywood round up in Sushant Singh Rajput case to resume from Monday

Sources close to developments in the major drug expose in B Town are close to calling key producers, directors, actors, actresses and other film personalities for questioning next week onwards. The Sushant Singh Rajput suicide, now mired in various layers of controversy, is seeing major activity on the drug front.

The sustained interrogation of siblings Rhea and Showik Chakraborty has revealed that around 20 such people were involved in the consumption and use of these drugs. The propensity to use curated marijuana buds, cocaine, MDMA and other synthetic tablets was commonplace in this drug circuit in B Town.

While several names have already been bandied about, the questioning of these 20 people is likely to begin from Monday onwards, enlarging the scope of the investigation which is now essentially a high-profile drug case under the auspices of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Once people from outside Sushant Singh Rajput's inner circle are brought in for questioning, more grime and dirt is expected to emerge.