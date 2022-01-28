'Dekho Chand Aaya': Alia Bhatt uses beau Ranbir Kapoor's song to reveal 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' release date

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is finally set to release in theatres. On January 28, the makers announced the new release date of the film.

The film will now release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

Taking to Instagram, Alia too updated her fans about the new release date. She shared pictures from her vacation in which she is seen striking a pose with the moon in the background.

In the caption, she used her beau Ranbir Kapoor's song 'Dekho Chand Aaya' from the film 'Saawariya'.

She wrote, 'Dekho chand aaya … chand nazar aaya. Gangu bhi aa rahi hain .. 25th February Ko'.

Earliertoday, Bhansali Productions's Instagram handle also announced the new release date. The post read, "Witness her reign in cinemas near you on 25th February 2022. #GangubaiKathiawadi."

The movie has been delayed multiple times due to Covid-19 pandemic that hit India in March 2020. The film will also star Ajay Devgn.

It is adapted from one of the chapters of the author Hussain Zaidi's 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The movie will have its world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is based on the life of a sex worker in Mumbai's Kamathipura, who was pushed into prostitution at an early age. The sex worker later becomes the head of a brothel and a political leader of Kamathipura.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:00 PM IST