Deepshikha Deshmukh extends help to Latur's Covid centers with oxygen concentrators

Bollywood celebrities have become real life superheroes with many of them coming forward to help out people as the country grapples with a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Multiple networks of support have been created by resourceful citizens from all walks of life to support those in need.
Producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Deepshikha Deshmukh is part of the growing number of film personalities who are walking their talk and making tangible contributions to help those in need.
Deepshikha recently arranged oxygen concentrators for Latur's hospitals with the help of Daivik Foundation.
Apart from her grassroots work in Latur, she has also tied up with the Association of Social Beyond Boundaries, a progressive and influential group of change-makers, to extend COVID-19 relief work.
The tie-up ensured all proceeds from the sale of Deepshikha's Ayurvedic beauty brand 'Love Organically' during the mother’s day week were donated towards buying fire extinguishers, oxygen concentrators, and medical equipment.
She has also been using her social media reach to share relevant information and connect people to COVID-related resources.
Deepshikha, who is actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani's sister, has backed movies like Sarbjit, Madaari, Jawaani Jaaneman, Coolie No. 1 and Bell Bottom among others.
