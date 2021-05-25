Deepshikha Deshmukh extends help to Latur's Covid centers with oxygen concentrators

Bollywood celebrities have become real life superheroes with many of them coming forward to help out people as the country grapples with a deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Multiple networks of support have been created by resourceful citizens from all walks of life to support those in need.

Producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Deepshikha Deshmukh is part of the growing number of film personalities who are walking their talk and making tangible contributions to help those in need.

Deepshikha recently arranged oxygen concentrators for Latur's hospitals with the help of Daivik Foundation.