'Deeply saddened by unrest': Hrithik's inane post on 'educational institutions'

With protests erupting against the amended Citizenship Act in different parts of the country, 'War' actor Hrithik Roshan shared his views about the Jamia Millia University incident.

Hrithik wrote, “As a parent and a citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the world's youngest democracy.”