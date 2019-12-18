'Deeply saddened by unrest': Hrithik's inane post on 'educational institutions'

With protests erupting against the amended Citizenship Act in different parts of the country, 'War' actor Hrithik Roshan shared his views about the Jamia Millia University incident.
Hrithik wrote, “As a parent and a citizen of India, I am deeply saddened by the unrest across various educational institutions of our country. I hope and pray for peace to return as soon as possible. Great teachers learn from their students. I salute the world's youngest democracy.”
The tweet came after Hrithik Roshan was brutally trolled on Twitter on Tuesday for a video that went viral. In the video, the actor can be seen at a party with Deepika Padukone. Hrithik can be seen feeding some cake to Deepika Padukone who seems to be in complete awe of the superstar.
As soon as the video surfaced on the internet #ShameOnHrithik and #ShameOnDeepika started trending. Twitterati shamed the actors for not talking about the ongoing issues.
Here's the video:
Many from the film fraternity including Frahan Akhtar, his father veteran screenwriter Javed Akhtar, actors Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra, filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj and Anurag Kashyap, and Hollywood actor John Cusack expressed solidarity with the youth over the police crackdown inside the Jamia University campus.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)