'Deeply cared for her but...': Kabir Bedi opens up about his relationship with Parveen Babi

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi, who was in a relationship with Parveen Babi in the 1970s, recently said that he will always be grateful to the late Bollywood actress.

Earlier, Bedi has revealed in his memoir that he was feeling alone, empty and dejected in his open marriage with former wife, late Protima Gupta and it was Parveen Babi who filled that void.

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, he called Parveen Babi 'an extremely sensitive and intelligent woman,' and said that their relationship fell apart even as both of them wanted to stay together.

He said that the late actress had a great capacity to love and what happened with her was extremely tragic. Reportedly, Parveen Babi battled mental health issues throughout her life. She passed away in 2005.

Bedi said during the interview that the late actress gave him 'enormous love, a sense of togetherness' and yet the cloud of her deteriorating mental condition hung over them.

He stated that the tragedy of her mental illness was unfolding when he was going through his greatest success in Europe, Sandokan, adding that it was a 'difficult period' for him. But at the same time, he thanked her for the many things she gave him, including love.

In the interview, the actor also addressed how the three men Parveen Babi was romantically involved with--him, Danny Denzongpa, and Mahesh Bhatt--all attended her funeral in 2005. He said that Parveen Babi deserved that respect, adding that they 'deeply cared for her though they couldn’t prevent her breakdown.'

For the unversed, the seasoned actor has been married four times. At 70, he married Parveen Dusanj.

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 02:27 PM IST