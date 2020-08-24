Deepika's Rs 1,395 Nike fanny pack or Ranveer's Rs 1 lakh Fendi belt bag - which one would you pick?

On the work front, skipping the digital release, Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated sports drama '83' is all set to hit the theatres.

The film's release was on an indefinite halt for nearly five months as the theatres were shut, owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. But, Reliance Entertainment recently confirmed that Kabir Khan's '83' will hit the cinemas on Christmas.

The movie is based on India's World Cup victory and has Ranveer Singh essaying the role of Kapil Dev. The flick also has Deepika Padukone playing Dev's wife on screen.

Apart from the main duo, the film also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.