Deepika's Rs 1,395 Nike fanny pack or Ranveer's Rs 1 lakh Fendi belt bag - which one would you pick?

Bollywood's 'it' couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are back at serving major fashion goals again! The lovebirds were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport as they arrived in the city from Bengaluru. They were seen twinning in casual yet chic ensembles, but what grabbed our attention was their fanny packs.
Deepika and Ranveer, both were seen wearing blue flared jeans with black t-shirts. The 'Padmaavat' actors completed their airport ensembles with fresh white sneakers and face masks. While Ranveer was seen flashing Fendi's Brown leather belt bag, which comes with a price tag of $1490 (approximately Rs 1,10,463), Deepika opted for Nike's Heritage Hip Pack with Brand Print worth Rs. 1,395 .
On the work front, skipping the digital release, Ranveer Singh's much-anticipated sports drama '83' is all set to hit the theatres.
The film's release was on an indefinite halt for nearly five months as the theatres were shut, owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. But, Reliance Entertainment recently confirmed that Kabir Khan's '83' will hit the cinemas on Christmas.
The movie is based on India's World Cup victory and has Ranveer Singh essaying the role of Kapil Dev. The flick also has Deepika Padukone playing Dev's wife on screen.
Apart from the main duo, the film also features R Badree, Hardy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Ammy Virk, and Saahil Khattar as the Men in Blue.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)