Deepika's priceless reaction to Ranveer winning the 'Black Lady' at Filmfare 2020!

New Delhi: Two days after winning the Filmfare award for Best Actor in lead role for 'Gully Boy', Ranveer Singh on Monday shared a picture of himself with actor wife Deepika Padukone and the 'Black Lady' statuette.

Ranveer shared the picture on his social media accounts where Deepika is seen holding the award in her hand and laughing while in bed.

Being his usual goofy self, the 'Gully Boy' actor captioned the picture, "When my Little lady met my Black lady." The post was later flooded with comments by fans of the pair.