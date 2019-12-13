Deepika's 'Chhapaak' gets a huge shoutout from acid attack survivor Katie Piper

On World Human Rights Day, the makers of Deepika Padukone‘s Chhapaak released the trailer of the movie and it has been creating nonstop waves ever since for its hard-hitting and gripping story. Amongst a sea of praises, the trailer of Chhapaak received a special shoutout from Katie Piper who is an acid attack survivor herself.

She shared a post on twitter describing how she felt about the trailer and how accurately it depicts the life of an acid attack survivor is. She tagged the team of Chhapaak on her post to which Deepika Padukone replied,

“Thank You so much for your shout out Katie and I look forward to meeting you sometime soon…!❤ @KatiePiper_”