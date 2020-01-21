Deepika to Salman: How turning producer has been a disastrous affair for Bollywood stars

Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist Aamir Khan is one of the best examples of an actor venturing as a producer. Not only he’s good at his work onscreen, but he delves into the project, including the fine details in order for it to be a success.

Aamir commenced his work with Lagaan (2001), which was a superhit, and is till date hailed as one of the best films made in Bollywood. However, he refrained from producing films back to back, with his next one being Taare Zameen Par (2007), another one that went well with the audience. He also wore the hat while launching his nephew Imran Khan in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na (2008), who also tasted success overnight.

After a hiatus of a couple of years Aamir returned with another hit Dangal (2016) that became the highest grossing Hindi film of the decade. He will also be turning producer for Laal Singh Chaddha (2020), for which even Kareena Kapoor, who has never auditioned, obliged, because it’s an Aamir Khan film.

Shah Rukh Khan