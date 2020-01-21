Deepika speaks on her 'love-hate relationship with mental health' after being honoured with WEF’s Crystal Award

The World Economic Forum's official Twitter handle shared a video from Deepika's acceptance speech. "As most of us know stakeholders for cohesive and sustainable world is the theme for this year's meeting but in order to truly achieve now more than ever before, we need to prioritise the needs of every individual, including those who have been affected by mental illness. Mental illness has presented us all with a very tough challenge. But my love-hate relationship with mental illness has taught me so much. To be patient is one. That you are not alone, but most importantly that there is hope."

Deepika concluded her speech with a quote by Martin Luther King and said, "In the words of Martin Luther King, 'everything that is done in the world, is done by hope.'"