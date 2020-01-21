Deepika speaks on her 'love-hate relationship with mental health' after being honoured with WEF’s Crystal Award

Deepika Padukone is undenieably one of the leading actresses in Bollywood, who has not just flagged herself globally as a film personality by also a strong advocate of mental health. The actress was recently felicitated at the World Economic Forum's prestigious 26th Annual Crystal Award for her extraordinary contribution towards the cause of mental health.
Deepika attended the event that was being held in Davos, and took to social media to extend her gratitude after being honoured in the presence of some of the leading personalities from across the world.
It was a moment of pride as Padukone represented India, and shared the podium among other world-class speakers.
The World Economic Forum's official Twitter handle shared a video from Deepika's acceptance speech. "As most of us know stakeholders for cohesive and sustainable world is the theme for this year's meeting but in order to truly achieve now more than ever before, we need to prioritise the needs of every individual, including those who have been affected by mental illness. Mental illness has presented us all with a very tough challenge. But my love-hate relationship with mental illness has taught me so much. To be patient is one. That you are not alone, but most importantly that there is hope."
Deepika concluded her speech with a quote by Martin Luther King and said, "In the words of Martin Luther King, 'everything that is done in the world, is done by hope.'"
On the work front, her recently released Chhapaak hasn’t been doing well at the box office, but did receive appreciation for making a film that delivers a strong message. Deepika will be next seen in 83 alongside Ranveer Singh. Also, she will start shooting for Shakun Batra’s directorial featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
