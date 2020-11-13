Deepika-Ranveer wedding anniversary: 5 cutest DeepVeer moments of 2020

Bollywood's star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone ceremoniously tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy's Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional South Indian ceremony following which they also had a North Indian wedding a day after. Fondly known as DeepVeer, the lovebirds are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Saturday.
Ranveer and Deepika had celebrated their first wedding anniversary offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh and going Amritsar to take blessings from Shri Harmandar Sahibji at Golden Temple in Amritsar. This year, it is unclear if the couple will be jetting off for a bae-cation to celebrate their anniversary.
On their second wedding anniversary, let's look at some of the best DeepVeer moments:
Ranveer Singh's epic surprise for Deepika's birthday that didn't come off
For Deepika Padukone's 34th birthday Ranveer reportedly wanted to suprise the birthday girl with a grand gesture but unfortunately couldn't execute it.
According to a report by Spotboye, Ranveer Singh wanted to gift Deepika a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The actor had the intentions of investing in a sea-facing lux apartment on the topmost floor and wanted to book it under Deepika's name. But sadly, Ranveer's 'oh, so romantic!' surprise didn't go according to the plans. The apartment that Ranveer wanted was already sold out before he could book it.
While the epic surprise didn't come off, it definitely left us in awe of the 'Simmba' actor.
'Ek Chummaa Toh Banta Hai'
When the makers of 'Chhapaak' held a grand premiere in Mumbai, it was attended by major personalities from B-town. Rekha, Javed Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar and others marked their presence for the same.
However, it was the lead actress Deepika and her very own cheerleader and husband Ranveer Singh who turned heads at the screenings.
Check out their sweet red carpet moment here:
From calling for a boycott to cancelling movie tickets, Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' news for all the wrong reasons after the actress decided to vist Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with the protesting students. When wife Deepika was being panned by the BJP supporters, Ranveer had penned down a sweet note, praising her immensely complex portrayal of an acid attack survivor.
Deepika's priceless reaction to Ranveer winning the 'Black Lady'
Two days after winning the Filmfare award for Best Actor in lead role for 'Gully Boy', Ranveer Singh had shared a picture of himself with actor wife Deepika Padukone and the 'Black Lady' statuette.
Being his usual goofy self, the 'Gully Boy' actor captioned the picture, "When my Little lady met my Black lady."
The post was later flooded with comments by fans of the pair.
'Baby reham karo yaar’
Earlier this year, Deepika featured on Elle magazine's March 2020 cover and shared a series of mesmerizing photos with her fans on Instagram.
The diva was channeling her inner mermaid as she posed by the beach, under the clear blue sky. When Deepika sent fans into a frenzy by sharing the pictures, even Ranveer Singh couldn't handle the heat on his wifey's Instagram feed. He had taken to the comments section to write, "Baby reham karo yaar."
Taking away our quarantine blues
When the COVID-19 pandemic brought the whole world to a standstill and forced people to stay home owing to the nation-wide lockdowns, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone decided to share glimpses of their quarantine period through Instagram.
From sharing adorable pictures of each other to donning the chef's hat for their partner, the couple filled the photo-sharing app with loved-up posts that left fans gushing
On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan directed '83'. The film will recount India's triumph in the 1983 World Cup held in England.
The film boasts of a huge ensemble cast with Deepika Padukone playing Kapil Dev's wife Romi. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.
