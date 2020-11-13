Deepika-Ranveer wedding anniversary: 5 cutest DeepVeer moments of 2020

Bollywood's star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone ceremoniously tied the knot on November 14, 2018, in Italy's Lake Como. The two wedded in a traditional South Indian ceremony following which they also had a North Indian wedding a day after. Fondly known as DeepVeer, the lovebirds are celebrating their second wedding anniversary on Saturday.

Ranveer and Deepika had celebrated their first wedding anniversary offering prayers at Lord Venkateswara shrine at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh and going Amritsar to take blessings from Shri Harmandar Sahibji at Golden Temple in Amritsar. This year, it is unclear if the couple will be jetting off for a bae-cation to celebrate their anniversary.

On their second wedding anniversary, let's look at some of the best DeepVeer moments:

Ranveer Singh's epic surprise for Deepika's birthday that didn't come off

For Deepika Padukone's 34th birthday Ranveer reportedly wanted to suprise the birthday girl with a grand gesture but unfortunately couldn't execute it.

According to a report by Spotboye, Ranveer Singh wanted to gift Deepika a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai. The actor had the intentions of investing in a sea-facing lux apartment on the topmost floor and wanted to book it under Deepika's name. But sadly, Ranveer's 'oh, so romantic!' surprise didn't go according to the plans. The apartment that Ranveer wanted was already sold out before he could book it.

While the epic surprise didn't come off, it definitely left us in awe of the 'Simmba' actor.

'Ek Chummaa Toh Banta Hai'

When the makers of 'Chhapaak' held a grand premiere in Mumbai, it was attended by major personalities from B-town. Rekha, Javed Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap, Bhumi Pednekar and others marked their presence for the same.

However, it was the lead actress Deepika and her very own cheerleader and husband Ranveer Singh who turned heads at the screenings.

Check out their sweet red carpet moment here: