Deepika pairs her royal fuchsia pink salwar suit with Rs 2.7 lakh handbag

One can definitely take fashion tips from our most favourite diva of B-town Deepika Padukone. The actress was clicked by shutterbugs at Mumbai airport, as she departed for work commitments.

Deepika kept her airport look simple and was seen wearing an ethnic fuchsia pink salwar suit paired with brown mojaris. She went for a messy hairbun and minimal makeup. However, what caught our attention was her travel accessory. Deepika was carrying a Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) amber handbag, which costs around Rs 2,75,878.