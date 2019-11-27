Deepika pairs her royal fuchsia pink salwar suit with Rs 2.7 lakh handbag

One can definitely take fashion tips from our most favourite diva of B-town Deepika Padukone. The actress was clicked by shutterbugs at Mumbai airport, as she departed for work commitments.
Deepika kept her airport look simple and was seen wearing an ethnic fuchsia pink salwar suit paired with brown mojaris. She went for a messy hairbun and minimal makeup. However, what caught our attention was her travel accessory. Deepika was carrying a Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) amber handbag, which costs around Rs 2,75,878.
Recently, Deepika and Ranveer celebrated their first wedding anniversary by visiting Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh and Golden temple in Amritsar.
On work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar’s 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. The movie is all set to release on January 10, 2020. Apart from that, she will also share screen space with hubby Ranveer Singh in the film ’83.
