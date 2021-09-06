Deepika Padukone’s stunning yellow saree for 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' costs less than Rs 20,000

Bollywood actor-producer Deepika Padukone and choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan will be the special guests on the 'Shaandar Shukravaar' episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.

The show which is hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan is bringing celebrity guests every Friday from all walks of life and this time we will see Deepika and Farah.

It will be interesting to watch Deepika and Farah sitting on the hot seat and answering the questions asked by Amitabh. This is not the first time they are coming to the show, as Deepika and Farah appeared in earlier seasons also.

For the occasion, Deepika opted for a stunning pleated saree by Payal Khandwala that costs around Rs 19,800.

Deepika was also seen with Amitabh in the movie 'Piku' and is also working with him for their upcoming project together which is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film 'The Intern'.

Recently, Deepika came forward to help Bala Prajapati, an acid-attack survivor, by donating Rs 15 lakh. Bala was her co-star in the 2020 film 'Chhapaak'.

Deepika donated the money as Bala needed to undergo a kidney transplant, which was estimated to cost Rs 16 lakh in total. The 'Padmaavat' actor in a jiffy donated 90 per cent of the amount.

Meanwhile, on the movie front, the actor also has an impressive line-up of projects in the pipeline including '83', 'Baiju Bawra', 'Fighter', 'Sanki', and 'Pathan.

Deepika recently also signed her second Hollywood film, a cross-cultural romantic comedy, the title of which has not been revealed yet.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 11:46 AM IST