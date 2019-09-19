Deepika Padukone’s Rs 7 Lakh outfit for IIFA 2019 leaves Ranveer Singh swooned

Yesterday at the starry night galaxy of the b town stars assembled at the gala event of 20th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019 in the dream city Mumbai. Stars marked their presence on green carpet with their fashion game.
But on the very special evening, Bollywood’s diva Deepika Padukone stole the show and grabbed everyone’s attention. The outfit worn by Deepika was from Gaurav Gupta Couture.
It was an Electric Violet Gown with dramatic sleeves and a gossamer tulle hood, complimented with a soft feather trail. The electric violet is inspired by stained glass windows that reflect a beautiful blend of lavender and amaranth purple hues as the sun sets. The galactic glass multi shade embroidery is enhanced with a plumage of degrade’ feathers.
This outfit is for whopping amount of Rs 7 Lakh! The gown which she wore is for 3 Lakh and the veil which illuminated the outfit to another level costs Rs 4 Lakh.
Ranveer Singh who is known to doing the experiments with the fashion also marked his presence in a offbeat suit to the green carpet.
On the work front, Deepika will play the role of husband Ranveer Singh's reel wife in the upcoming sports drama '83. She will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's next 'Chhapaak,' in which she will be playing the role of an acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal alongside Vikrant Massey. Also Ranveer will be portraying Kapil Dev's character in the much buzzed movie ‘83 based on Cricket world cup which India won in 1983.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)