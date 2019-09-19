Deepika Padukone’s Rs 7 Lakh outfit for IIFA 2019 leaves Ranveer Singh swooned

Yesterday at the starry night galaxy of the b town stars assembled at the gala event of 20th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) 2019 in the dream city Mumbai. Stars marked their presence on green carpet with their fashion game.

But on the very special evening, Bollywood’s diva Deepika Padukone stole the show and grabbed everyone’s attention. The outfit worn by Deepika was from Gaurav Gupta Couture.

It was an Electric Violet Gown with dramatic sleeves and a gossamer tulle hood, complimented with a soft feather trail. The electric violet is inspired by stained glass windows that reflect a beautiful blend of lavender and amaranth purple hues as the sun sets. The galactic glass multi shade embroidery is enhanced with a plumage of degrade’ feathers.

This outfit is for whopping amount of Rs 7 Lakh! The gown which she wore is for 3 Lakh and the veil which illuminated the outfit to another level costs Rs 4 Lakh.