Deepika Padukone's name emerges in drug case: Reports

Even as celebrities Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will be summoned this week by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the ongoing drug probe, now the name of Deepika Padukone has emerged in the same case.

As per the report by Times Now, Dipika's name cropped up as D in the alleged Whatsapp chats in the case. Deepika Padukone’s WhatsApp chats were exposed where she was seen asking for drugs a few of her aides. After this revelation, she is likely to be summoned by the NCB in the coming week.

Meanwhile, an NCB officer on Monday confirmed that Rakul, Sara, Simone will be summoned in this week.

The names of the three celebrities cropped up during the investigation of actor Rhea Chakraborty who was placed under arrest on September 8 after being questioned for three days. The agency has termed her “as an active member of the drug syndicate”.

The NCB, however, refused to divulge further details on the context of three celebrities being summoned. The agency began their probe after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed them alleged incriminating chats of Chakraborty. The agency has been questioning and arresting people based on the details of the chats found on Rhea’s phone.

The NCB arrested Rhea and others under sections 8(c), 20(b), 27(a), 28 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) which deal with violations pertaining with banned narcotic drug or psychotropic substances.