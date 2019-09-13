Deepika Padukone’s latest workout video is all the motivation you need this weekend

Deepika Padukone is without the shadow of a doubt one of the hottest and the fittest actresses in Bollywood. Coming from an athletic background, Deepika Padukone has had a knack for fitness from childhood. She makes sure to take her time out to work out even with her busy schedule. Her workout videos create quite a stir among the fans and this time too, the fans are going crazy over her latest pilates video.

Yasmin Karachiwala shared a video of Deepika Padukone performing advance bridging and our jaws are on the floor. She posted it with the caption, “You are as young as your spine is flexible….. Joseph Pilates #MondayMotivation: @deepikapadukone Advance Bridging on the #Cadillac effortlessly. Seeing her spine move, I say she’ll be young forever!!! Don’t you agree??”