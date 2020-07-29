Deepika Padukone's JNU visit was conspired by Pak agent: Kangana Ranaut's Team

Deepika Padukone was severely panned on social media for visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi last year, to show solidarity to the protesting students. On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut's team alleged that the 'Chhapaak' actress' visit at JNU was 'conspired' by a Pakistani agent.
Former RAW officer NK Sood's Youtube video, where he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat, recently went viral on the internet. In the video, Sood had alleged that the actress had received calls from Karachi and Dubai, urging her to visit JNU campus. After a section of Twitter started trolling the actress for the same, Kangana Ranaut's team chipped in and tweeted: "This is a picture and article from Deepika Ranveer wedding, they called Pakistani agent and conspired JNU protest but boycotted only two top stars one is killed other one fighting for her survival."
This comes a week after, Jay Panda, BJP Vice-President, in his tweets urged "patriotic Bollywoodies" to renounce those Bollywood personalities who have 'personal and business' links with certain 'Pakistanis and NRIs'.
Bollywood became the center of controversy after pictures of Shahrukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan appeared with California based Kashmiri separatist as Tony Ashai, who has been urging Kashmiri youth to fight against India. Pictures of several film stars posing with known anti-India activists abroad, surfaced on social media. Some users pulled out pictures of stars like Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar and others with another anti-India activist based in the UK.
On Wednesday, 'Veere Di Wedding' actress addressed the same and hit back a troll, who alleged that Deepika Padukone took Rs 5 crore for JNU appearance.
The tweet read: "Deepika padukone took 5 crores for her 2 minutes appearance in JNU for Anti-CAA protests while @ReallySwara could only manage a C-grade web series despite artistically screeching against CAA for an year Bhagwan kisi ko depression de de lekin Communism na de"
Replying to the tweet, Swara wrote, "The kind of idiotic misinformation that is peddled ceaselessly by RW about #Bollywood is partly why we as a public accept any kind of conspiracy theory- however vulgar and outlandish! A rampant culture of stupidity..."
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)