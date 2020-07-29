Deepika Padukone's JNU visit was conspired by Pak agent: Kangana Ranaut's Team

Deepika Padukone was severely panned on social media for visiting the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi last year, to show solidarity to the protesting students. On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut's team alleged that the 'Chhapaak' actress' visit at JNU was 'conspired' by a Pakistani agent.

Former RAW officer NK Sood's Youtube video, where he alleged that Deepika Padukone has connections with Aneel Mussarat, recently went viral on the internet. In the video, Sood had alleged that the actress had received calls from Karachi and Dubai, urging her to visit JNU campus. After a section of Twitter started trolling the actress for the same, Kangana Ranaut's team chipped in and tweeted: "This is a picture and article from Deepika Ranveer wedding, they called Pakistani agent and conspired JNU protest but boycotted only two top stars one is killed other one fighting for her survival."