Deepika Padukone's Instagram and Twitter account hacked? 'Chhapaak' actress' feed shows zero posts

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has left all of us baffled on the last day of 2020. Her Instagram (@deepikapadukone) and Twitter (@deepikapadukone) accounts are currently having no posts at all. However, it isn't clear whether she has deleted all her posts or someone has hacked her account. Notably, the 'Chhapaak' actress has 52.5 million followers on Instagram and 27.7 million followers on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Twitter users had their own theories. A Twitter user wrote, "Why I have strong feelings that @deepikapadukone hasn't deleted her all instagram posts rather she just archived them. Something bigger is on the way??" "@deepikapadukone deletes all her insta posts, Strange!! Is it a publicity stunt or what!!! #publicitygimmicks," said another Twitter user.

Check out a few Twitter reactions: