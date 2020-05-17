Deepika Padukone's 'Happy Sunday' look will take your quarantine blues away!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone treated her fans with her 'Happy Sunday' look and it will take your lockdown blues away! The actress, who is spending her self-isolation period with husband Ranveer Singh, has been sharing some rare gems from her archive. After treating fans with a throwback picture featuring Aamir Khan, Deepika shared a picture of herself looking like a vision in white.
In the picture, Deepika Padukone is seen clad in an all-white ensemble. She has added golden accessories to add bling to her chic look. The 'Chhapaak' actress is seen rocking a messy pony-tail, smoky eyes and a nude lip.
Check out the picture here:
Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote, "Meri morning perfect ho gyi." While another commented, "Made my Sunday morning damn beautiful."
Earlier on Saturday, taking a trip down the memory lane, Deepika remembered one of her early meetings with megastar Aamir Khan.
Padukone took to Instagram to share the picture in which she is seen sitting with her father Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone, superstar Aamir Khan and two of her relatives.
Sharing the details behind the picture, the 34-year-old actor wrote in the caption, "major throwback to 1st January 2000. I was 13 & awkward. I still am." "He was having lunch. Curd Rice to be precise. I was hungry like I always am. But he didn't offer and I didn't ask... #random #anecdote @_aamirkhan," her caption further read.
The 'Love Aaj Kal' actor has been posting many such throwback pictures for her fans ever since the lockdown has been imposed.
On work front, Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev, wife of cricket legend Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer in the upcoming film ‘83. The film, based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, also has Deepika donning the hat of a producer. Helmed by Kabir Khan, it was supposed to release on April 10, 2020. The release was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Furthermore, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.