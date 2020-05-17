Deepika Padukone's 'Happy Sunday' look will take your quarantine blues away!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone treated her fans with her 'Happy Sunday' look and it will take your lockdown blues away! The actress, who is spending her self-isolation period with husband Ranveer Singh, has been sharing some rare gems from her archive. After treating fans with a throwback picture featuring Aamir Khan, Deepika shared a picture of herself looking like a vision in white.

In the picture, Deepika Padukone is seen clad in an all-white ensemble. She has added golden accessories to add bling to her chic look. The 'Chhapaak' actress is seen rocking a messy pony-tail, smoky eyes and a nude lip.

Check out the picture here: