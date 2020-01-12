Deepika Padukone's gesture towards underprivileged kids is winning the internet; watch video

As the actress stepped out of the restaurant, fans surrounded her and tried taking pictures with the star. In the pictures, two kids can be seen right beside Deepika, gushing, as they talk to her. Apparently, the kids were asking money for food and Deepika being the compassionate and humble queen she is, hugged them and also gave them some money.

The actress who's known for her grace and elegance has once again proved how modest she is and the smile on the kids' face is proof of the same. Fans were quick to comment on the video calling her an angel and applauded Deepika for her kindness.