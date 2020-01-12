Deepika Padukone's gesture towards underprivileged kids is winning the internet; watch video

'Chhapaak' actor Deepika Padukone was spotted in Mumbai on Saturday evening as she stepped out for dinner with her friends, at a restaurant in Bandra. Deepika often gets mobbed by fans whenever she steps out, however, her gesture towards two underprivileged kids who asked her money for food is winning the internet's heart.
The actress looked super chic as she teamed a grey sweater with a pair of blue mom jeans. Deepika completed the look with a black tote bag and a pair of fresh white sneakers.
As the actress stepped out of the restaurant, fans surrounded her and tried taking pictures with the star. In the pictures, two kids can be seen right beside Deepika, gushing, as they talk to her. Apparently, the kids were asking money for food and Deepika being the compassionate and humble queen she is, hugged them and also gave them some money.
The actress who's known for her grace and elegance has once again proved how modest she is and the smile on the kids' face is proof of the same. Fans were quick to comment on the video calling her an angel and applauded Deepika for her kindness.
On the work front, Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' has had a slow start on the Box Office. The Meghna Gulzar directorial only made a business of Rs 4.7 crore on day one.
Deepika essays the central role in Chhapaak, which revolves around the story of a real-life acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The film also marks Padukone's production debut in Bollywood.
The actress, however, feels that box office success for a film like this is not important.Deepika is one of the few actresses, who have turned into a producer, however, instead of going the traditional way , she chose to back the unconventional film. Talking about it she had said, "I don't think this is like taking a risk. I wanted tell this story. In films like these box office success hardly matters so I am not even thinking about the numbers."
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)