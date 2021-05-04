Deepika Padukone's father hospitalized for COVID-19 treatment, mother and sister also test positive

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone's father and legendary Indian badminton player Prakash Padukone has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering from the infection at a hospital in Bengaluru.

The 65-year-old, who is the first Indian to win the prestigious All England Championships title in 1980, is likely to be discharged later this week.

"Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife Ujjala Padukone and second daughter Anisha Padukone developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive," Vimal Kumar, a close friend of the legendary shuttler and director at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy (PPBA), told PTI.

"They got themselves isolated but after a week Prakash's fever didn't come down, so last Saturday, he was admitted to a hospital here in Bengaluru.

"He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days," he added.