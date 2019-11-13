Deepika Padukone’s 'Chhapaak' trailer will hit the internet this December

Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak will feature Deepika Padukone in a never-seen-before avatar. Deepika, who got into the shoes of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal for this one, had said that this was her career’s most difficult film so far, and we agree.

Ever since her first look from Chhapaak came out, we are eagerly waiting to see more of her.

And for all those who are just as eager as us, the trailer of the film is reportedly coming out in the first week of December. That’s just a few weeks away!

The film, also starring Vikrant Massey, is slated to release on 10th January 2020 and will lock horns with Ajay Devgn‘s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

After Chhapaak, Deepika will be seen in Kabir Khan‘s sports drama ’83. The film, revolving around India’s historical cricket World Cup win in 1983, features Ranveer Singh as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev and Deepika as his wife Romi Dev.

Meanwhile, the couple is also set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary. They will be heading to Tirupati to seek blessings at the Balaji and the Padmavati temples, and will then visit the holy Golden Temple in Amritsar, accompanied by their family members.