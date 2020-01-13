Deepika Padukone's bright yellow Sabyasachi outfit will drive away your Monday blues

Meanwhile, the Meghana Gulzar's directorial movie 'Chaapaak' has been making the right noise among the movie enthusiasts for its tireless effort to let the general public aware of the brutal violence of acid-attack and the sad aftermath the victims have to undergo with.

It is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family.

Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she started helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Laxmi is now a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

Despite caught between controversies, and the threat of boycotting the film after Deepika visited the JNU campus extending her support towards the student community a day ahead of the movie's release, the film has received immensely a warm response.