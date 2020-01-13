Deepika Padukone's bright yellow Sabyasachi outfit will drive away your Monday blues

Deepika Padukone, who is out and about promoting her recent release Chhapaak, was spotted in the city last night for an event at the Mumbai Press Club. As usual, the actress stunned in a traditional ensemble, making heads turn a jaws drop.
Clad in a bright yellow Sabyasachi salwar suit, Deepika looked an ethnic beauty as she interacted with photo journalists. The actress was present at the press club for the inauguration of photo exhibition - ‘Mumbai Moments 2020’ and 'Excellence in Photography Awards 2020.
Padukone honoured thirteen photo journalists amid members of the club. This year more than 100 news photographers of Mumbai were in the race and nearly 800 pictures were sent for the Mumbai Moments 2020 competition.
Meanwhile, the Meghana Gulzar's directorial movie 'Chaapaak' has been making the right noise among the movie enthusiasts for its tireless effort to let the general public aware of the brutal violence of acid-attack and the sad aftermath the victims have to undergo with.
It is based on the real-life acid attack survivor Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family.
Laxmi had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she started helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Laxmi is now a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.
Despite caught between controversies, and the threat of boycotting the film after Deepika visited the JNU campus extending her support towards the student community a day ahead of the movie's release, the film has received immensely a warm response.
