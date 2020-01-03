Deepika Padukone's black swan outfit is proof that money can't buy style

Deepika Padukone is one Bollywood diva who can pull off anything and everything! From bodycon dresses to Sabyasachi sarees, the ever so stylish Deepika can rarely ever go wrong with her aesthetic couture. However, the actress has been making some major fashion blunders. And here's another one in addition!
Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' is all set to hit the theatres on January 10 and with that Deepika Padukone is on a promotional spree for the movie. Deepika has been sporting some quirky outfits lately and was seen wearing a black swan outfit at the title track launch.
The makers and stars of 'Chhapaak' were all present at the title track launch on Friday. Deepika Padukone graced the event wearing a peculiar ensemble. The actress donned a black Alberta Ferretti tulle-panelled one-shoulder top with a pair of charcoal grey mom jeans. She completed her look with dramatic blingy earring from Minerali store by Prerto and a pair of metallic pumps.
The black Alberta Ferretti tulle-panelled one-shoulder top costs $1,052 while the earrings are for Rs. 9,000. Just the top and the earrings are for a whopping Rs. 84,000 and is proof that money can't buy style!
Speaking of 'Chhapaak', the movie based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal also stars Vikrant Massey. Deepika at the title track launch, Deepika said, "People are saying that we have taken a big risk, but I don't think of this (film) as a risk. It is something that she (the film's director Meghna Gulzar) has lived with for so many years. As a human being and a director, she was ready to tell the story. She came to me with it and I instantly said yes to the film, so there hasn't been over-thinking or over-processing. I think whatever we have done to make this film was done very instantly and instinctively, and with a lot of heart. We want people to receive this film the way we have made it."
Inputs from IANS.
