Deepika Padukone's black swan outfit is proof that money can't buy style

Deepika Padukone is one Bollywood diva who can pull off anything and everything! From bodycon dresses to Sabyasachi sarees, the ever so stylish Deepika can rarely ever go wrong with her aesthetic couture. However, the actress has been making some major fashion blunders. And here's another one in addition!

Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak' is all set to hit the theatres on January 10 and with that Deepika Padukone is on a promotional spree for the movie. Deepika has been sporting some quirky outfits lately and was seen wearing a black swan outfit at the title track launch.

The makers and stars of 'Chhapaak' were all present at the title track launch on Friday. Deepika Padukone graced the event wearing a peculiar ensemble. The actress donned a black Alberta Ferretti tulle-panelled one-shoulder top with a pair of charcoal grey mom jeans. She completed her look with dramatic blingy earring from Minerali store by Prerto and a pair of metallic pumps.