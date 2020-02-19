Deepika Padukone's black beauty look reminds us of Kylie Jenner's Met Gala outfit

Deepika Padukone has always proven that her fashion choices are neither run-of-the mill, nor predictable. From eloquent sarees to sharp blazers, and from baggy jeans to sexy dresses; she carries most of her outfits effortlessly and looks like a million bucks.
For the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 that took place on 18th February, Padukone looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a stylish black number. The outfit designed by YANINA Couture was a sexy strapless gown with a plunging neckline and voluminous fur sleeves. The sleeves caught everyone’s attention and they were an immediate reminder of Kylie Jenner's outfit that she donned for the Met Gala 2019.
Kylie had worn a semi-sheer lilac strapless Versace dress at her third Met Gala appearance. She exceeded everyone’s expectations with her style statement. The outfit had similar huge lilac-hued fur sleeves, a mesh-like look created over her body suit and a feathery lilac tale. In one glance, she looked like a glittering lilac mermaid.
While Kylie had decided to ditch the accessories and only adorn diamond earrings, Deepika also paired her outfit with a shiny diamond neckpiece and danglers. She completed her look with contrasting white nail paint, and kept her makeup minimal.
The actress was last seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak in January this year, based on the story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal.
