Deepika Padukone's black beauty look reminds us of Kylie Jenner's Met Gala outfit

Deepika Padukone has always proven that her fashion choices are neither run-of-the mill, nor predictable. From eloquent sarees to sharp blazers, and from baggy jeans to sexy dresses; she carries most of her outfits effortlessly and looks like a million bucks.

For the Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 that took place on 18th February, Padukone looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a stylish black number. The outfit designed by YANINA Couture was a sexy strapless gown with a plunging neckline and voluminous fur sleeves. The sleeves caught everyone’s attention and they were an immediate reminder of Kylie Jenner's outfit that she donned for the Met Gala 2019.