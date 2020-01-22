Deepika Padukone's all-black outfit comes with a mammoth price tag of Rs 4 lakh!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was felicitated with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for her contribution to mental health awareness in Davos, Switzerland. The leggy lass who is on an extended stay for other professional commitments, doesn’t let go of an opportunity to keep her fashion foot forward.
After making heads turn in a violet Alex Perry gown at the main event, Deepika stunned in an all-black ensemble by Gauchere, a French prêt-à-porter house by designer Marie-Christine Statz. She rocked runway couture from the Fall Winter 2019 collection.
Padukone wore a double breasted black blazer that fitted her hourglass silhouette, tailored from virgin wool, with structured shoulders, lapel collar, flap pockets, button cuffs, and a slit at the back. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani paired them with Paloma black trousers, with slit hems at the back, Italian pockets, back welt pockets, pressed down pleats and a classic waist.
She layered it all with a black Prada overcoat with neat notch lapels and a streamlined profile that hits below the knee.
For footwear, the tall beauty opted for Christian Louboutin Iriza pumps crafted from black Veau Velours. It featured an asymmetrical half d’Orsay opening, which gave a glimpse of the foot’s arch with elegance.
In terms of pricing, blazer costs 1,190 Euros, whereas the pants come for 595 Euros. The overcoat comes for a whopping 2700 Euros. Meanwhile the shoes cost 495 Pounds. When rounded up in Indian currency, Deepika’s wardrobe costs Rs 4 lakh approximately.
Deepika went for a vintage makeup look, with nude makeup and thick bold eyeliner with a crisp wing, which accentuated her almond-like eyes. She kept her hair in a sleek bun and accessorised with a diamong necklace with long earrings.
Padukone, who was at the World Economic Forum opened up about her own experience with mental illness and how it drove her to start The Live Love Laugh Foundation.
The actress shared: "Through my journey to recovery from depression, I began to understand the stigma and lack of awareness associated with mental illness, I felt a deep need to save at least one life."
"And it is this very need that motivated me to go public with my illness and set up the Live Love Laugh foundation," she added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)