Deepika Padukone's all-black outfit comes with a mammoth price tag of Rs 4 lakh!

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was felicitated with the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum for her contribution to mental health awareness in Davos, Switzerland. The leggy lass who is on an extended stay for other professional commitments, doesn’t let go of an opportunity to keep her fashion foot forward.

After making heads turn in a violet Alex Perry gown at the main event, Deepika stunned in an all-black ensemble by Gauchere, a French prêt-à-porter house by designer Marie-Christine Statz. She rocked runway couture from the Fall Winter 2019 collection.

Padukone wore a double breasted black blazer that fitted her hourglass silhouette, tailored from virgin wool, with structured shoulders, lapel collar, flap pockets, button cuffs, and a slit at the back. Her stylist Shaleena Nathani paired them with Paloma black trousers, with slit hems at the back, Italian pockets, back welt pockets, pressed down pleats and a classic waist.

She layered it all with a black Prada overcoat with neat notch lapels and a streamlined profile that hits below the knee.