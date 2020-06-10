Deepika Padukone wishes father Prakash Padukone on 65th birthday, calls him the 'greatest off-screen hero'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Wednesday took to her Instagram to wish her father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone on his 65th birthday. The 'Chhapaak' actress, who's currently spending her self-isolation period with husband Ranveer Singh at their Mumbai residence, shared a picture and penned down a sweet birthday note.
Pulling up an unseen gem from her archives, Deepika shared an adorable throwback picture with her father Prakash Padukone. In the picture, the diva can be seen sitting on her pappa's lap as they strike the cutest pose for the camera. Extending birthday wishes, she wrote, "To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you!"
In 1980, the celebrated shuttler became the first Indian to win the All England Badminton Championships.
Prakash Padukone has been a flag-bearer for India in the sport of badminton and he also clinched the country's first world championship medal after winning the bronze medal in the 1983 championships.
He is married to Ujjala Padukone and has two daughters Anisha Padukone and Deepika Padukone.
Deepika Padukone is spending her self-isolation period with husband Ranveer Singh. The couple has been keeping their fans updated with their quarantine diaries through social media. The 34-year-old diva has been on a throwback spree lately.
On the work front, Deepika will be seen as Romi Dev, wife of cricket legend Kapil Dev, played by Ranveer in the upcoming film ‘83. The film, based on India's historical 1983 Cricket World Cup victory, also has Deepika donning the hat of a producer. Helmed by Kabir Khan, it was supposed to release on April 10, 2020. The release was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Furthermore, she will be seen in Shakun Batra's untitled film starring Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
