Deepika Padukone wishes father Prakash Padukone on 65th birthday, calls him the 'greatest off-screen hero'

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone on Wednesday took to her Instagram to wish her father, badminton legend Prakash Padukone on his 65th birthday. The 'Chhapaak' actress, who's currently spending her self-isolation period with husband Ranveer Singh at their Mumbai residence, shared a picture and penned down a sweet birthday note.

Pulling up an unseen gem from her archives, Deepika shared an adorable throwback picture with her father Prakash Padukone. In the picture, the diva can be seen sitting on her pappa's lap as they strike the cutest pose for the camera. Extending birthday wishes, she wrote, "To the greatest off-screen hero I could have ever had! Thank You for showing us that being a true champion is not only about one’s professional achievements, but also about being a good human being! Happy 65th Birthday, Pappa ! We love you!"

Check out the post here: