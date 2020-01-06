‘Deepika Padukone will be emotionally depleted and helpless in 2020’, claims astrologer

Deepika Padukone, who turned 34 on January 5, ringed in her special day with husband Ranveer Singh and the team of her upcoming film Chhapaak. Also wearing the hat of a producer this time, Deepika also celebrated her big day with acid attack survivors in Lucknow.

Several Bollywood stars wished Deepika on her birthday, however there was a special mention on photographer Viral Bhayani’s Instagram account, with Padukone’s 2020 predictions, laid down by astrologer Acharya Vinod Kumar.

The post read, “Dear Deepika, greetings on your birthday. 2020 will be a testing year for you but by the end of it you will find yourself stronger emotionally and mentally to deal with anything that life ever throws at you.

On the onset let me explain that astrology is a science and has deep roots in ancient shastras and vedas & it’s all about individual’s belief. It’s my life’s mission to explain and gradually unfold the truth to individuals who seek me out. So pardon my straightforwardness.

From sept 2019 you have been under the Shani mahadasha - Which tests a person’s will to lead a content life. There will be internal struggles, lack of patience, mood swings? Irritability & there will be moments where you feel emotionally depleted and helpless.

In past you have spoken openly about depression and I think it was a brave thing to do. Once again there will be a short period of similar upheavals but I assure you it will be over soon.

Career wise too it will impact your work space so you have to be emotionally strong personal relationship will stay strong and you will derive a lot of peace and strength from there.

There are a few astrological solutions which I would suggest for you. Visit a Shani mandir every Saturday for 21 weeks and offer 7 almonds & 700gm of black urad daal.

Listen or recite the shani strotam daily. More importantly get a Shani Akal puja done by your family Guru or some specialist.

My blessings to you and may mata rani bless you with peace & content.”