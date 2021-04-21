Deepika Padukone wears a chic ivory midi dress that costs nearly Rs 94,000 - see pic

Deepika Padukone has not just established herself as an A-listed actor over the years but has also proved what a fashionista she is!
It wouldn't be wrong to say that she has one of the most luxurious as well as stylish wardrobes in Bollywood.
Deepika recently posted a gorgeous picture of herself on Instagram in which she can be seen in an ivory midi dress.
She wore an asymmetric short dress with single pleated drape sleeve detail in ivory heavy crepe.
We dug a little deeper and found out that the cost of her dress is nearly Rs 94,000.
Have a look at the picture here:
On the professional front, Deepika will share screen space with Ranveer Singh in the upcoming sports drama 83. In the movie, Ranveer will essay the role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will play his wife Romi Bhatia. The film's release has been postponed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, Deepika has a busy year ahead. She will be seen in Shakun Batra's upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
She will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas.
Deepika will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action adventure, Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand.