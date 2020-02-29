Deepika Padukone wants to steal Taimur from Kareena Kapoor, and it's understandable

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s baby boy Taimur is not just a paparazzi favourite, but the industry is also in awe of him. The little munchkin has already gotten the leading ladies of tinsel town pouring love, courtesy his cute antics.

Bebo and Saif, who have signed up for a brand together, were seen shooting for a commercial. The doting parents have made sure that their lad doesn’t miss out on having them around, and so they let him join them on the sets.

A video shared by Kareena’s hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori shows Taimur using an air blower toward his posting parents, and having a fun time with the crew. The post, captioned as, "New assistant or...the boss?!" had B Deepika Padukone comment "steal him!" Clearly who wouldn’t want this adorable boy around them?

For those unversed, Yianni has also worked with Deepika on several occasions.