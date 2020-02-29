Deepika Padukone wants to steal Taimur from Kareena Kapoor, and it's understandable

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s baby boy Taimur is not just a paparazzi favourite, but the industry is also in awe of him. The little munchkin has already gotten the leading ladies of tinsel town pouring love, courtesy his cute antics.
Bebo and Saif, who have signed up for a brand together, were seen shooting for a commercial. The doting parents have made sure that their lad doesn’t miss out on having them around, and so they let him join them on the sets.
A video shared by Kareena’s hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori shows Taimur using an air blower toward his posting parents, and having a fun time with the crew. The post, captioned as, "New assistant or...the boss?!" had B Deepika Padukone comment "steal him!" Clearly who wouldn’t want this adorable boy around them?
For those unversed, Yianni has also worked with Deepika on several occasions.
Deepika, who stunned the audience with a scintillating perfromance in 'Chhapaak' will reunite with her husband Ranveer Singh onscreen in '83, to essay the role of former cricketer Kapil Dev's wife Romi Dev.
After an impactful stint in Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji, and a playboy in Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif will next be seen in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2’. The sequel of the 2005 release is also set to reunite Khan and Rani Mukerji after 11 years and will showcase them as the original Bunty Aur Babli, the release stated.
The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari, a young talent YRF discovered two years ago.
Produced by Aditya Chopra, the movie will have the debutant Varun at its helms as the director, who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF's Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. It is set to hit the theatres on June 26.
On the other hand Kareena Kapoor will be seen in ‘Angrezi Medium’ with Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. Furthermore, she will feature alongside Aamir Khan in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, and also star in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer ‘Takht’.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)