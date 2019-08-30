Deepika Padukone wants this dress worn by Victoria Beckham, see pic

On Thursday, designer Victoria Beckham posted pictures from her high-end yacht vacation with singer Elton John, David Furnish and her husband, former footballer David Beckham. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a strappy maxi gown in two different colours in two separate pictures.
Actress Deepika Padukone liked her attire immensely. Not only did she appreciate them, she even expressed a desire to have them in both colours. Commenting on one of the pictures where Victoria is wearing the maxi dress, Deepika wrote, “I want this dress!!!in both the colours you wore them in!!!” She added a bunch of weeping eyes and heart-eyes emojis to go along with her comment.
In the past, Deepika has worn the British designers’ dresses. At the screening of Race 2 in 2013, she wore a red dress from Victoria’s label. For a Vogue magazine video, she had gone for a pair of contrasting separates.
Deepika Padukone is currently in London with husband Ranveer Singh. The duo is shooting for Kabir Khan’s film ‘83 which is based on the life of former cricketer Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)