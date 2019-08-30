Deepika Padukone wants this dress worn by Victoria Beckham, see pic

On Thursday, designer Victoria Beckham posted pictures from her high-end yacht vacation with singer Elton John, David Furnish and her husband, former footballer David Beckham. In the pictures, she is seen wearing a strappy maxi gown in two different colours in two separate pictures.

Actress Deepika Padukone liked her attire immensely. Not only did she appreciate them, she even expressed a desire to have them in both colours. Commenting on one of the pictures where Victoria is wearing the maxi dress, Deepika wrote, “I want this dress!!!in both the colours you wore them in!!!” She added a bunch of weeping eyes and heart-eyes emojis to go along with her comment.