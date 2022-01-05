Deepika Padukone turns 36: Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Prabhas and other celebs extend birthday wishes

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone turned a year older on Wednesday. Her big Bollywood break came with Farah Khan’s film, 'Om Shanti Om', in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan.

She has spread her charm not only in the Hindi film industry but also in Hollywood. Her unique style, fashion, and acting skills are the things that always keep her in the spotlight.

Fans have been putting up posts for her on social media. Apart from netizens, celebrities have also extended heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl.

Taking to her Instagram account, Kiara Advani posted a story wishing Deepika. While wishing her good luck for 'Gehraiyaan', which also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday, Kiara wrote "Happy Birthday @deepikapadukone. Wishing you love, health, happiness and peace".

Anushka Sharma wished her "love and light" while Vaani Kapoor wished her a beautiful year ahead.

Janhvi Kapoor wrote a special message calling Deepika the most "graceful, dignified and inspiring actor," while also wishing her for her upcoming film.

Actor Katrina Kaif wished her "health, peace and happiness" for the upcoming year. While Actor Ananya Panday, who co-stars with her in the film 'Gehraiyaan' wrote, "Happiest Birthday Deepu. Biggest Hug and kiss always. Can't wait for the world to see you as Alisha."

Veteran star Anil Kapoor took to his Instagram Story to wish the birthday girl, who had earlier shared posters from her upcoming film.

Huma Qureshi posted a playful message calling Deepika the "sexy lambu from Bangalore" while also tagging Deepika's younger sister Anisha Padukone.

South film stars also wished the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress. Samantha Ruth Prabhu, wished Deepika an "incredibly special birthday that everyday afterward starts and ends with love and peace of mind" while also calling her "the most gorgeous inside and out".

'Baahubali' actor Tamannaah Bhatia also wished Deepika via her Instagram Story.

Prabhas also wished the actress by penning sweet note. Prabhas has collaborated with the birthday girl for a pan-India movie, which is being helmed by Nag Ashwin.

Published on: Wednesday, January 05, 2022, 06:25 PM IST