Deepika Padukone turns 35: From Giambattista Valli's ruffled dress to Zac Posen's dreamy gown, 6 iconic looks of the leggy lass

Deepika Padukone turns 34 today. The actress who has stolen hearts with super hit character in films like 'Cocktail', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Piku' and others, has also made jaws drop with her sartorial choices over the years.
The versatile actress manages to own the red carpet every time she steps on one and proves that she's the epitome of elegance!
On her birthday, here are Deepika Padukone's 6 most iconic red carpet looks:
Zuhair Murad caped gown for Festival de Cannes 2018
Deepika Padukone, who walked on the carpet of Festival de Cannes in 2018 as a L’Oreal Paris brand ambassador, looked no less than an angel in a sheer white caped gown. She opted for a sheer lace creation by ace designer Zuhair Murad. For make up, she opted for a nude lip and smoky eyes to add the right amount of drama to her angelic look.
Leggy Lass rocking the thigh-high slit
The same year, Deepika Padukone’s second red carpet appearance at the Cannes saw her make a bold statement with a bottle green one-sided cape gown. The risqué dress had a thigh-high slit to add the oomph.
Green ruffled Giambattista Valli gown
In 2019, Padukone made heads turn when she walked the red carpet in a neon green gown. For her second-day appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, the 'Padmaavat' star had chosen a ruffled dress by Italian designer Giambattista Valli. She accessorised her gown with a pastel pink bow at her neckline and a matching headgear.
Hot pink ruffled dress at Cannes
The fuchsia gown from Ashi Studio’s Spring/Summer’18 collection definitely remains to be one of the most talked about looks of Padukone. While the shocking pink gown with a dramatic train triggered a meme fest on social media, the leggy lass managed to carry it with great panache on the Cannes red carpet.
Deepika Padukone walks gift wrapped in an exaggerated bow
Padukone received mixed reactions when she opted for a cream gown, with an exaggerated chocolate brown bow, by designer Peter Dundas for the red carpet of 72nd Cannes Film Festival. The 33-year-old sported on point make up with kohl-rimmed eyes and a high ponytail.
Deepika Padukone channeling her inner Barbie
At last year’s Met Gala, Deepika wore a stunning strapless pink coloured gown by Zac Posen and resembled a life-size Barbie doll. She opted for a retro hairdo and teamed it up with a gorgeous embellished headband. Acing her fashion game, she accessorised her outfit with a pair of pink diamond earrings and a statement cuff. The stunner rounded off her look with an oxblood lip colour and pink smokey eyes.
