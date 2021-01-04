Deepika Padukone turns 35: From Giambattista Valli's ruffled dress to Zac Posen's dreamy gown, 6 iconic looks of the leggy lass

Deepika Padukone turns 34 today. The actress who has stolen hearts with super hit character in films like 'Cocktail', 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Piku' and others, has also made jaws drop with her sartorial choices over the years.

The versatile actress manages to own the red carpet every time she steps on one and proves that she's the epitome of elegance!

On her birthday, here are Deepika Padukone's 6 most iconic red carpet looks: