Deepika Padukone tries 'that hair thing' people do, but fails miserably - see pic

From sharing funny pictures to making movie announcements, to photoshoots and more, Deepika Padukone’s social media is source of awe for her fans. The actress has again set the internet ablaze with her latest selfie.

Deepika took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a selfie. She is seen attempting the hair flip pose and was flaunting a no make up look. The picture was clicked with palm trees serving as the perfect background.

Talking about her pose in the caption, she wrote, “Tried doing ‘that hair thing’ people do and failed miserably! #hairflip#epicfail”.

Despite the fail, fans were all hearts for the photo. Netizens filled the comment sections with compliments such as ‘lovely’, ‘beautiful’, ‘cute’ and ‘super sexy.’ Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Arjun Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana ‘liked’ the picture as well.

Recently, on the special occasion of the lead actor Deepika’s birthday, the makers released posters for the upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' which included a heartwarming poster featuring Deepika and Siddhant and an ensemble poster with the leads.

Adding to the curiosity and intrigue around the movie, the posters tease the audience with what one can expect with this relationship drama.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra’s Jouska Films, the movie to now have its World Premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 02:33 PM IST