Deepika Padukone to star alongside Alia Bhatt in Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'?

Sometime ago Deepika Padukone was spotted visiting Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office and there were speculations about she being cast in one of his upcoming films.

However neither Deepika nor Bhansali revealed anything about it but now if sources to believed then Deepika might be seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

A source says, " Deepika has been offered to play a role in this film. It is a story of Gangubai which is played by Alia. But Deepika has been approached to do small but important role in the film. However, things are yet to be finalised so it might take some time for the team to finalise the things and make it official."

Deepika is currently busy in promotion of her first home production Chhapaak,which is based on life of acid attack survivor Lakshmi Aggarwal. She will be next seen in 83 and begint work on Draupadi and Shakun Batra's next.