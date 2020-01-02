Deepika Padukone to have a working birthday this year

Deepika Padukone is presently occupied with the promotions of Chhapaak. The trailer recently released, and left everyone in awe of her. She will be seen playing Laxmi Agarwal, an acid attack survivor who braved the battle in reality and continues to inspire millions.

On the 5th of January, the actor celebrates her 34th birthday. But no, she is not planning to take a leave from work and celebrate. As per a recent report, Deepika will fly to Lucknow to spend her special day with acid attack survivors of the city. She is also expected to visit a cafe that is run by the survivors, wherein she will communicate to them and listen to their stories. There could not be a better birthday plan!

Deepika’s last big-screen outing Padmaavat, also starring Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, came out in January 2018. She returns after over two years, and needless to say that fans are excited! The film releases on January 10, and the actor is also expected to visit a few cities for promotional purpose.

Deepika will be also seen playing Kapil Dev’s wife Romi Dev in Ranveer Singh’s upcoming release ’83.