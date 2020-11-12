Deepika Padukone to charge a whopping amount of Rs 15 crore for upcoming film 'Pathan': Report

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has been through a rough patch with her name being cropped up in the alleged Bollywood drug nexus in connection to death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Despite the industry having incurred a major loss in the pandemic, and many boycotting films for various reasons, the leggy lass has reportedly charged a hefty amount for her upcoming film ‘Pathan’.

The film will see her reuniting with superstar Shah Rukh Khan for the fourth time after ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Chennai Express’, and ‘Happy New Year’.

The film will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed the action drama ‘War’ starring Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan.

‘Pathan’ also features John Abraham as the antagonist.

Now, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Deepika has quoted a whopping amount of Rs 15 crores for the film.

A source told the entertainment portal, “She is easily the most bankable female actors alongside Alia Bhatt today, and everyone at Yash Raj Films as well as SRK, was keen to get Deepika on board this film, to make it one of the biggest casting coups in the year to come. It’s a well sketched character for Deepika and she will start shooting from early next year. She has allotted all her dates and her acting fees for the film is approximately Rs. 14 to 15 crores.”

The report further added that the film’s overall budget is estimated to be around Rs 200 crore.

According to Mid-Day, the shoot will commence this month. A source quoted by the tabloid stated that the film’s narrative is around a slick and stylish revenge drama and will have some high-octane action sequences choreographed by action director Parvez Shaikh, who previously worked on 'War'.

On the work front, Deepika is currently busy shooting for Shakun Batra's untitled film alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.