Deepika Padukone tags Ranveer Singh in a hilarious meme, check out his reaction

Mumbai: Actress Deepika Padukone has tagged husband Ranveer Singh in a hilarious relationship meme, and the Bollywood's livewire actor coyuldn't resist replying.

Deepika had shared a post on Instagram, which showed two bunnies talking to each other.

One bunny says: "I want to wake up with you for the rest of my life." The other said: "I wake up at 5.00 am." In response, the first bunny responded: "Never mind."

The "Padmaavat" actress captioned it: "Also us."

To which, Ranveer replied: "Yeah, pretty accurate."