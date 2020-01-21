Deepika Padukone stuns in Rs 2.27 lakh Alex Perry gown for World Economic Forum's Crystal Awards

Deepika Padukone added another feather to her cap, on Monday, as she received the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos for her extraordinary contribution towards the cause of mental health.

Bollywood's leading beauty Deepika Padukone has made a place for herself internationally, as a film personality. The 34-year-old has won several accolades for her work and recently got recognized for using her platform to spread awareness about mental health issues.

The 'Chhapaak' actress was present at the event held in Davos and shared the stage with other world leaders. Deepika donned a beautiful blue Alex Perry gown for Crystal Awards. The stunner who grabs eyeballs wherever she goes, managed to do it yet again. Deepika looked gorgeous in the gown, that had a portrait neckline and cape sleeves. The fitted bodice, intricate ruched detailing above the waist and the slim skirt accentuated the leggy lass' svelte figure.