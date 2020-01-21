Deepika Padukone stuns in Rs 2.27 lakh Alex Perry gown for World Economic Forum's Crystal Awards

Deepika Padukone added another feather to her cap, on Monday, as she received the Crystal Award at the World Economic Forum in Davos for her extraordinary contribution towards the cause of mental health.
Bollywood's leading beauty Deepika Padukone has made a place for herself internationally, as a film personality. The 34-year-old has won several accolades for her work and recently got recognized for using her platform to spread awareness about mental health issues.
The 'Chhapaak' actress was present at the event held in Davos and shared the stage with other world leaders. Deepika donned a beautiful blue Alex Perry gown for Crystal Awards. The stunner who grabs eyeballs wherever she goes, managed to do it yet again. Deepika looked gorgeous in the gown, that had a portrait neckline and cape sleeves. The fitted bodice, intricate ruched detailing above the waist and the slim skirt accentuated the leggy lass' svelte figure.
Deepika Padukone's blue gown is part of the Alex Perry SS20 Trunkshow. The acclaimed designer Alex Perry, was a perfect choice for the event as he's known for his gowns and red carpet dresses. For the initiated, Alexandros Pertsinidis aka Alex Perry is Australia's ace fashion designer, famous for his signature gowns. His high-profile clientele includes Jennifer Lopez, Kim Kardashian, Natalie Portman and more. Deepika Padukone's pick for the event was Alex Perry's Kennedy Ruched Satin Gown that comes for $3,200.
Deepika added chunky diamond earrings with blue sapphire, to complete her look. For the make-up and hair, she went for a smoky eye, a nude lip and sleek hairdo with a side parting.
Deepika Padukone quoted Martin Luther King while accepting her Crystal Award at WEF. The actor received the award on the Martin Luther King Day and quoting the civil rights activist in her acceptance speech said, "For in the words of Martin Luther King, everything that is done in this world is done with hope." The actress also spoke about her love-hate relationship with mental health.
On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in '83' alongside Ranveer Singh. Also, she will soon start shooting for Shakun Batra’s directorial featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.
