Deepika Padukone stuns in Rs 2 lakh lace-up dress at Farhan-Shibani's wedding party; see photos

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is enjoying the success of her latest film 'Gehraiyaan', often makes heads turn with her stunning outfits.

The diva never fails to make a fashion statement every time she steps out. On Thursday night, Deepika was spotted by shutterbugs at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's post-wedding party in Mumbai.

The fashionista opted for an unbelievably expensive dress and we can't stop but wish to have it. Deepika wore a gorgeous black lakh lace-up dress which was reportedly worth Rs 2 lakh.

The actress also shared several photos on her Instagram stories.

Deepika's all-black look is reportedly from the shelves of the Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana. She wore a side lace-up dress from the label's Spring 2003 Ready-to-Wear collection.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika was last seen in Shakun Batra's relationship-drama 'Gehraiyaan' with Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Naseeruddin Shah and Dhairya Karwa.

She will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Pathan', headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. The film also stars John Abraham.

Deepika also has a multilingual sci-fi film with 'Baahubali' star Prabhas, 'Fighter' with Hrithik Roshan and the Hindi remake of 'The Intern' with megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the pipeline.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 04:57 PM IST